Dubai: An expat in Dubai has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his countryman because he ‘flirted’ with his sister.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the defendant lured the victim to a deserted area in Jebel Ali and killed him using a scissor and scalpel.
In February last year, the defendant discovered that his friend was communicating with his sister in their home country to have an affair.
The sister refused the victim’s request and the defendant asked him several times to cut his relations with his sister but the victim ignored him.
Both had a physical fight two days before the incident over the dispute.
Body found
Dubai Police was alerted about a body found in the area and the force identified the suspect and arrested him.
A medical report showed that defendant used a scalpel to cut the throat of the victim and he was stabbed in the head and body by the scissor. Bleeding resulted in the death of the victim.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with premeditated murder.
He denied the charge and claimed that it was a fight over a heated argument that led to the death of the victim.
Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced the defendant to life in prison to be followed by deportation.
Dubai Court of Appeal upheld the verdict.
The defendant has 30 days to appeal against the verdict in Cassation Court.