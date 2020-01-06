Illustrative image Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: A taxi driver has been accused of sexually abusing a female passenger who fell asleep inside his cab, a Dubai court heard on Monday.

The 25-year-old Pakistani driver was dropping the 31-year-old British woman off to her building in Silicon Oasis in November of last year, when she fell asleep and he stopped his vehicle to kiss her.

“It was 11:35PM when I got in the taxi and sat in the back seat,” said the victim. “I was sleeping when he parked his car in an empty area near my residence with no one else around. He touched my body and kissed me,” she added. “I was shocked and pushed him away asking him to stop.”

The defendant drove her to her building and told her that he knew she had consumed alcohol, before admitting to trying to kiss her.

“I took the plate number after he dropped me off and informed police,” she added.

A policeman from Rashidiya police station said the driver admitted to touching the passenger inappropriately after she fell asleep.

“He claimed that she flirted with him and touched his face while he was driving before she fell asleep,” said the police officer. “He was excited and parked the vehicle in empty area and disconnected the cable of the vehicle’s camera before trying to kiss her,” the officer added.