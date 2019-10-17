Mother was preparing tea in large pot when incident took place

Image for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Sharjah: After battling for life for over three days, a three-year-old Bangladeshi boy died on Friday after a pot filled with boiling tea fell on him at his residence recently.

He sustained 33 per cent burns and died at Al Qassimi hospital, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place on October 8 and the boy died on October 11. The deceased identified as S.S, was playing at his home in Al Qadissyah area while his mother was preparing tea in a large pot in the kitchen. The boy came running and opened the door quickly without noticing his mother. The pot slipped from the mother’s hand on the child.

The boy suffered burns on his head, neck and abdomen. He was rushed to Al Kuwaiti Hospital by national ambulance and later shifted to Al Qassimi hospital.

The police are expected to summon the parents for questioning.