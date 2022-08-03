Sharjah: The Academy of Police Sciences in Sharjah has announced the launch of the “Future Readiness Award” at the global level, which aims at motivating researchers and scholars to present their visions for the future.

The award is the first of its kind at the level of police agencies.

The award was announced during a press conference held by the academy at its headquarters here today in the presence of Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Brigadier General Dr. Muhammad Khamis Al Othmani, Director General of the Academy of Police Sciences and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Award Readiness for the future and a group of global experts. Dr. Saeed Al Dhaheri, Director of the Centre for Future Studies at the University of Dubai and Dr. Omar Rashid Al Shehi, Director of the Research and Development Centre at the Ministry of Interior were also present.

The award has been launched under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Brigadier Bin Amer stressed that the idea of the award enhances the role of scientific and knowledge research in Sharjah Police by spreading the culture of investment in the human resource of students, scholars, researchers. The award combines scientific research and forward-looking studies, and is considered a reference for future studies that support security work, he added.

Target groups and prize categories

Brigadier Al Othmani explained that the award targets future foresight institutions, research centres and universities inside and outside the country, and researchers, experts and students of educational institutions for undergraduate and postgraduate studies and members of the police and security force. He noted that these two categories are obliged to submit a proposal in one of the topics represented in “the future of transportation, the future of cyber security, the future of drug abuse and combating and rehabilitating drug users, the future of correctional and penal institutions and rehabilitation of inmates, the future of outsourcing or privatising government services and the future of crimes.” The study can be submitted in two languages: Arabic and English.

He revealed that the cost of the award amounts to $127,000. The prizes for the first category are $17,000 for the first place, $10,000 for the second place and $5,000 for the third place.

The prizes for the second category include $10,000 for the first place, $5,000 for the second place and $3,000 for the third place, in addition to a cash reward of $1,500 for each study that passes the first evaluation stage.

The results will be announced on December 2, coinciding with World Future Day and the National Day of the UAE.

Registration for the award

Sharjah Police has invited researchers, research units and future foresight centres and institutions to participate in the award.

Brigadier Al Othmani said registrations open today and will close on August 25. Details can be obtained on the websites and social media channels of Sharjah Police and the Academy of Police Sciences.

He clarified that the general terms and conditions for participation in the award are commitment to fulfilling all the criteria and methodological conditions defined.

Participants can apply in the second and third categories individually or in sets, and the research should not have previously received an award, or have a patent taken on it, inside or outside the country.

Meanwhile, Dr. Al Dhaheri congratulated the Sharjah Police General Command on this global achievement. He said that the evaluation process will be carried out in cooperation with an international association that includes elite futurists from all over the world. It will include six criteria for evaluating files, including the existence of scenarios used, approved analytical tools, the credibility of the study and its reliance on sources that have an impact on scientific publishing on the global community.