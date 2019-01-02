“When his girlfriend left the room, he told me that she was tired and went to sleep in his room. They had come to discuss whether we could move out and share a villa accommodation for a cheaper rent. He closed the door and stayed inside … I stood up and he came towards me. Then he asked me if I had a boyfriend. He pulled me and made me sit down on the bed, then hugged me. Then he kissed me and when I tried to push him away and resist him, he pinned me down and raped me. He left the room … I felt disgusted that I had been treated cheaply. I felt agitated and scared. I reported the matter to the police,” she told prosecutors.