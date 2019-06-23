The defendant has been accused of tricking travellers and siphoning Dh98,000

Dubai: A tax refund company employee went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance after he was accused of stealing Dh98,000 from travellers.

The Uzbekistani defendant, 23, allegedly forged electronic documents on the system of his company which refunds value added tax (VAT) to travellers at Dubai International Airport. He then deposited the money on to credit cards for his own benefit.

According to official records, the job of the accused was to receive travellers’ refund documents and use the username and password in the company system to refund money to travellers.

However, the company director, 46, said, “The defendant was refunding the money for his benefit on to nine credit cards. Some travellers who had applied for cash refunds were in a hurry to catch their flights and didn’t collect their money.”

The defendant confessed that some travellers didn’t show him the goods they bought and he deceived them by telling them that their transactions were rejected.

“Some travellers failed to show me either the goods or receipts. I told them that their transactions have been rejected while I embezzled the money and transferred the amount to credit cards of people I know outside the UAE,” said the defendant in records.

He claimed that he told his friends that he was wiring his salary or bonuses.

“I can’t remember how many transactions I did,” he added.

Dubai public prosecution said the defendant committed the crime between February and April 2019.

From November 18, 2018, eligible tourists in the UAE have been able to request refunds on VAT on purchases made in the UAE. Only eligible tourists with tax invoices issued from November 18 onwards are able to reclaim tax paid on their purchases, according to the Federal Tax Authority (FTA).