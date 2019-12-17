Second defendant also allegedly slapped victim and stole money from her

Dubai: A man has gone on trial accused of sexually assaulting his workmate by touching her backside, a Dubai court heard on Tuesday.

The Filipina victim, who worked as a cashier at a shop in Global Village, was molested by the 42-year-old Egyptian defendant in April of this year. “He slapped me on my backside and kept touching my body,” said the victim.

She didn’t report the incident until the next day when another workmate, who is also Egyptian, slapped her across the face and asked her to hand over Dh1,000.

“I was terrified and gave him the money that belonged to the shop,” she added.

Dubai Police arrested the two defendants and charged the first with sexual abuse and the second with stealing money.

The first defendant admitted to touching the victim’s face but claims he was only joking.