Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A man is on trial accused of sexually abusing a teenager in a water park, a Dubai court heard on Tuesday.

In July of this year, a 14-year-old Emirati victim was in a Jumeirah water park with relatives when he noticed the 23-year-old Emirati accused was following him.

“I was playing with my relatives when the defendant touched my back,” said the victim. “I looked at him and he pretended to wash his face.”

The defendant then followed the victim and his relative before they asked the maid to call his family.

Dubai Police summoned the defendant to Bur Dubai police station where he admitted to touching the victim accidently with no other motive.