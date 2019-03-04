Illustrative image Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai

A gang of three men accused of stealing nine sheep worth Dh22,500 went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Monday.

The three Pakistani defendants allegedly raided a farm in Al Awir area and cut the fence stole the sheep and loaded them into the back of a pickup, before selling them in Sharjah.

According to official records, Dubai Police were alerted about the robbery in October last year.

A police patrol went to the crime scene and found that the gang had cut the fence using a sharp tool.

“We arrested the suspects later and one of them confessed that they had planned the robbery and had gone to the farm after midnight to steal the sheep. They kept the sheep in another farm which the second suspect worked. They sold the sheep the next day in Sharjah,” a 26-year-old Emirati policeman said.

However, during interrogation, the defendants confessed to committing sheep thefts from a neighbouring farm in Al Awir area.