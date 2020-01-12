Dubai Police arrested a group of young Arab men who posted a video where they pretended to use drugs. The authorities stressed that social media platforms are not to show off improper behaviour.

Federal Law No. 5 of 2012 on combating information technology crimes stipulated in Article No. 29 states that whoever publishes information, news, or data on a website or any information network or information technology means with the intent to damage the reputation the country or any of its institutions, shall be punished with temporary imprisonment and a fine not exceeding one million dirhams.