Dubai: A Dubai doctor has been accused of physically assaulting two policemen who tried to arrest him for trespassing.

The Dubai Court of First Instance on Wednesday heard that Dubai Police received a call from a woman living in an apartment at Al Muraqabbat area in December 2019 claiming that the 46-year-old Canadian doctor was trying to break into her place. Two policemen who were dispatched to the area saw the defendant siting on a chair in front of the apartment.

“I asked him why he was sitting there and he yelled at me saying that he was a Canadian national. I asked for his ID but he kept yelling and refused to give it to me. I asked him to calm down but he pushed me away,” a 22-year-old policeman said in the records.

The policeman asked for his friend’s help and restrained the defendant who was resisting the arrest.

“We took him to the police station and he threatened us,” the policeman added.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with assault and resisting the arrest.