Francis Matthew killed his wife in July 2017 after hitting her with a hammer

The man facade of the Dubai Courts Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archive

Dubai: The sentence of a Dubai-based British journalist who murdered his wife has been reduced to seven years, a Dubai court heard on Wednesday.

Francis Matthew, a former Gulf News employee, was originally sentenced to 10 years in March 2018 for the July 2017 murder but that was increased to 15 years in jail last October on appeal.

Dubai’s Court of Appeal has now further reduced the sentence to seven years.

The defence had requested leniency and wanted the sentence reduced to two years for assault that led to death, not murder, as the defendant has shown remorse.

In March 2018, a lower court sentenced Mathew to 10 years in jail for premeditated murder, following an assault that led to the death of his wife at the couple’s villa in Umm Suqeim.

In October 2018, the Dubai Appeal Court overturned the 10-year imprisonment against Mathew, and increased his punishment to 15 years in jail.

Later in December 2018, Dubai’s highest court overturned the British editor’s 15-year sentence and ordered a fresh trial at Appeal Court.