Dubai: As many as 178 beggars were arrested during Dubai Police’s annual anti-begging campaign to put an end to the illegal practice during Ramadan.
According to a statement, 134 male and 44 female beggars were arrested since March 18 this year until the first day of Ramadan.
Colonel Ahmed Al Adedi, deputy director of the Infiltrators Department in Dubai Police, said the force formed teams in cooperation with police stations to spot locations with beggars to be arrested.
“The campaign will help reduce the number of beggars in the emirate. Registered charities do not hesitate to help needy citizens and residents alike. Individuals begging in public places and streets are completely unacceptable and punishable by law,” Col Al Adedi said.
Dubai Police called upon people not to be sympathetic to beggars, saying they should donate to registered charities instead.
According to the UAE law, punishment for begging is three months in jail and a fine of Dh5,000.
Anyone who organises begging or brings people from outside the country to use in begging activities shall be punished with six months in jail and a fine of Dh100,000.
“People can report beggars on the toll-free number 901, or through the ‘Police Eye’ service, or via E-Crime platform,” he added.
Dubai Police said that beggars are using online begging tactics by sending messages and emails through social media platforms with fabricated stories to get the money.