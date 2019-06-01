Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority has launched a new programme to nurture new and emerging Emirati talents in the novel-writing, theatre, and poetry fields. The creative writing programme will offer a series of specialised workshops and long-term training based on modern methodologies geared towards advancing the participants’ writing skills and overall creative approach. The programme was announced by SBA to conclude the first edition of the three-day Emirati Book Fair (EBF 2019) on Tuesday.

Through a year-long commitment to the programme, participants will undergo of several stages of training and follow-up sessions, which will help them polish their writing capacities and explore untapped creative potential.

Creative writing

The first and foundational phase of the programme titled ‘Creative Reading’, will equip writers with relevant knowledge by developing their reading skills, and in the process, unlock new worlds of information specific to their fields. This phase has been introduced to the programme following SBA’s belief that creative reading is central to the creative writing process.

Ahmad Bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, reiterated the authority’s keenness to bring the vision of His Highness Shaikh Dr Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, continually and effectively to support the UAE’s local creative movement by training and empowering the new generations entering the field.

“Integral to achieving this goal is offering Emirati talents a nurturing environment in which they will be able to realise their creative aspirations and truly unleash their unique literary potential. It is through their contributions that the local and regional cultural scene will continue to grow and flourish.”