Dubai: Retail outlets in various shopping centres, sewing and embroidery shops and fitness centres in Wadi Al Safa 7, Al Hebiah Second and Al Rashidiya were among 12 business establishments that were fined for flouting COVID-19 related precautionary measures in Dubai on Tuesday.
The fines were imposed during Dubai Economy’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector’s field inspection tours across the emirate.
Lack of employee commitment to wearing masks and not taking the necessary measures to ensure physical distancing were the main violations found during the inspections. The inspection in the fitness centres were held in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council.
CCCP also issued warnings to five other establishments for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required.
Overall, inspections yesterday found that 767 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.
Dubai Economy called on the general public to cooperate and contribute to preserving the emirate’s achievements made despite the major challenges posed by the pandemic globally.
It called on them to report any non-compliance with the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app or b calling 600545555 or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.