Abu Dhabi: The UAE has urged residents and citizens to take the COVID-19 vaccine booster jab six months after being fully vaccinated, citing the efficiency of the booster dose in containing the mutated variants of the virus.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) released the guide for the vaccine booster jabs available in the country. The reiterated the importance of taking the booster jab to contain the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in view of the spread of the Omicron variant.
“We urge eligible individuals to take their booster shots to protect themselves, especially elderly people and those with chronic diseases, to support the national efforts to address the pandemic and counter variants,” Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, official spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector, said.
She added that studies have shown that vaccine and booster shots significantly help reduce the rates of hospitalisation and death, as well as prevent the spread of the virus variants.
The authority reaffirmed the need for community members to abide by preventive and precautionary measures like wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and keep hands clean and continuous sanitisation.
“The national efforts of federal and local authorities are continuing to maintain a healthy environment for community members. Authorities are operating through specialist teams and qualified personnel to ensure the health and security of citizens, residents and visitors,” Dr. Al Ghaithi emphasised.
The authority also stressed on the importance of taking periodic PCR tests, especially before visiting the elderly or the particularly vulnerable, such as people with chronic illnesses.