Al Ain Municipality has started to install billboards with rules that should be followed at all times to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The city of Al Ain is not taking any chances when it comes to social distancing, and has installed a giant reminder for everyone to see.

As part of the municipality’s awareness campaign, a billboard was installed in the industrial area – the first of its series – with a list of the main rules that should be followed at all times to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

The new billboard, displayed in Arabic and Urdu, reminded pedestrians and residents to keep a distance of at least 1.5 metres between each other, and to follow to the standard of hygiene, such as washing hands, in order to prevent COVID-19 from spreading throughout the community.

However, tweeps on social networking sites recommended a few more rules be included as part of the city’s precautionary measures, such as @ehabtaha646 who said: “I hope you are aware of those who spit on the floor because this is a bad habit for some residents, and it is a problem. Such bad habits can also cause people to get sick.”

Dh3,000-Dh5,000 fine

An inspector from Al Ain Municipality issuing fines to employees for not wearing a mask and failing to adhere to the precautionary measures to fight COVID-19. Image Credit: Supplied

In a recent inspection campaign carried out in its commercial business district, Al Ain Municipality said it issued 113 fines after it found that a number of employees in shops were not wearing masks, and that retailers had not displayed the floor stickers needed for social distancing. The inspection campaign also found that a number of leisure and recreational facilities were now open for business, including gyms and children’s play areas, as well as some shops in souqs.

An official at Al Ain Municipality explained that a Dh3,000 fine was imposed on outlets who failed to take the precautionary measures against COVID-19, or who failed to properly provide tools to disinfect their goods.