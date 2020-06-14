Abu Dhabi: The UAE has repatriated a Syrian family stranded in Bosnia since March due to the closure of all airports across the world.
The family was evacuated on the orders of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces,
The husband and his wife travelled to Bosnia on a business trip for 10 days only. They left two daughters with their 75-year-old grandmother. One of the daughters uses a wheelchair because she suffers from epilepsy and some paralysis and.
The couples thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his noble gesture.