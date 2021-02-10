Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team has capped crowds at public spaces in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a virtual meeting chaired by Ras Al Khaimah Police Commander-in-Chief Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, who heads the Team, it was decided to set caps on crowds allowed at various venues and social gatherings. Capacity at public beaches and parks was set at 70 per cent, while shopping malls will be allowed to operate at 60 per cent capacity.
Attendees at the meeting also called on public transportation, cinemas, entertainment events and venues, fitness centres and gyms, as well as pools and private beaches at hotels to limit their capacity to 50 per cent. In addition, the number of individuals allowed at family and social gatherings (such as weddings) will be limited to 10, while funerals are allowed to have up to 20 attendees.
The Team called on the public to avoid undermining the precautions taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 and to maintain a physical distance of two metres in public, while abiding by precautionary measures, such as wearing protective masks in all the above-mentioned venues. Restaurants and cafés are also required to maintain a 2-metre distance between tables, where no more than four people are allowed to sit together, unless they belong to the same family.