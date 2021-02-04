Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced that it has stopped taking appointments for COVID-19 PCR testing at Al Barsha Health Centre since Wednesday (February 3).
Customers can book appointments for COVID-19 PCR testing at other DHA Primary Health Care Centres that include Nad Al Hamar Health Centre, Al Mankhool Health Centre, Al Twar Health Centre, Nad Al Sheba Health Centre and Al Lusaily Health Centre.
They can download the DHA App or call 800342 to book an appointment at one of these centres.
Other centres
DHA is also providing PCR testing services at its COVID-19 testing centres. Al Rashidiya Majlis and Jumeirah 1 Port Majlis are open all week from 11am to 6pm. Al Nasr Club is open from Sunday to Thursday from 7.30am to 1pm.
Prior appointments through the DHA App or the DHA Contact Centre (800342) are also required for DHA COVID-19 testing centres.
Mall testing stations
The DHA is also providing PCR testing services at Deira City Centre and Mall of the Emirates on walk-in basis.
These stations are open from Sunday to Wednesday from 10am to 5pm and Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 7:00 pm.