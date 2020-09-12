Abu Dhabi: People who fail to take the mandated polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on the sixth day upon entering Abu Dhabi can face legal action and fines, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Saturday.
In a post on its social media channels, the Media Office reminded all residents and people travelling to Abu Dhabi about the regulations instituted by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the latest regulations, people can enter the emirate within 48 hours of receiving a test result that shows their COVID-19 negative status. Both the Diffractive Phase Interferometry (DPI) test and PCR test can be used to screen for COVID-19 before entry into Abu Dhabi.
In addition, when staying in the emirate for six consecutive days or more, a PCR test is mandatory. This mandate applies to all Emiratis, residents and visitors who have returned to the emirate after leaving it.
“Those failing to take the PCR test on Day 6 are liable for fines and legal proceedings,” the Media Office stated.
Vaccine trial volunteers exempted
However, volunteers for the 4Humanity vaccine trials are exempted from this regulation. This effectively means that they will be able to enter Abu Dhabi without having to show the results of any COVID-19 screenings and they will not be required to take a PCR test even if they stay in the emirate for six or more consecutive days. They can also use emergency vehicle lanes to enter Abu Dhabi.