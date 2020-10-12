Prakash Devadiga, who has received help from businessman Hussain Ahmedali Nalwala, with his family. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: An Indian businessman has come forward to help three distressed expats and their families in the UAE after reading about their plight in Gulf News.

Hussain Ahmedali Nalwala, 74, owner of Anchor Allied Factory LLC and a resident of UAE for 25 years, is not just helping the three families with food and groceries, but he is taking it upon himself to provide employment for the jobless expats and settle pending school bills for them.

Jobless Indian Prakash Devadiga, 40, from Mangalore, India for one said his stars have suddenly started shining on him after Hussain reached out to him on Saturday (October 10) with his offer of help. Devadiga was struggling with a number of issues.

Hussain Ahmedali Nalwala “I contacted Prakash and agreed to pay his children’s school fees which works out to a little over Dh11,000 for last year. I have provided ration and groceries that should last him a month and a half. My human resources executive is getting in touch with him to provide him a job in the company,” Nalwala said.

In an interview to Gulf News, Nalwala said he was touched reading this newspaper’s article. “Prakash’s story in particular touched my heart. His children were waiting out at home because their school fees was not paid. That was sad. Am so happy that in a couple of days they will join a school.”

Prakash, a UAE resident for close to two decades, had a decent job and salary. But the COVID-19 pandemic has shattered his dreams after he lost job as a sales representative with a salary of Dh7,000 a month.Nalwala is also arranging with the Consulate General of India (CGI) to arrange a visit visa for Prakash’s Pakistani wife. “My wife has been denied visa to India. Mr. Hussain said he will help on this matter as well.” “I am so grateful to this Good Samaritan. My heart is full of gratitude at this point.”

Akhtar Anwar Khan with his family. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Another lucky recipient of Nalwala’s genorisity is Indian Akhtar Anwar Khan, 30, from Mumbai. His wife delivered a baby boy on Saturday. The very next day, he got a call from the office of Nalwala informing his monthly grocery, baby items including food will be taken care of. His job is also likely to be sorted out by Nalwala.

Difficult situation

Akhtar 30, in an earlier interview to Gulf News said the pandemic put him and his family in the most difficult situation. Khan, who worked as a public relations officer, lost his job in March. He said the pandemic left him penniless and the financial loss has been overwhelming. His last job fetched him a salary of Dh10,000.