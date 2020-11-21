Fujairah: The Emergency Crisis and Disaster Team in Fujairah issued a decision to ban the establishment of camps of all types of camping; including tents, caravans and others cross the emirate over the winter, as part of precautionary measures and preventive measures, in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Major General Mohammad Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, in his capacity as head of the Fujairah Emergency Crisis and Disaster Team, stated that this decision comes within the efforts aimed at preserving the health and safety of community members and limiting the spread of the coronavirus, especially as the approaching season will bring moderate weather and thus some families and youth go may desire to go camping and stay for long periods in such facilities.
Field campaigns
He stated that the decision will fall within the scope of implementation of the General Command of Fujairah Police, the Municipality of Fujairah and the Municipality of Dibba Al Fujairah to conduct field campaigns to verify the commitment of all members of society to this decision, and work to impose sanctions and violations against those who are not committed to the decision that is in the public interest.
He pointed out that the concerned authorities will immediately remove these camps and caravans in the event that their owners do not comply, and the violator and those with him will be referred to the competent authorities. He called on all members of society to cooperate with the decision.