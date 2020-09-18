Surveys show that desert safaris and dune bashing figure among the top 10 must-do activities for tourists. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Ahead of the UAE winter, the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has announced the precautionary guidelines for camps and desert safaris.

These outdoor activities are a much* loved way to enjoy the pleasant weather in the latter part of the year. The guidelines aim to allow residents to enjoy the activities while also enabling them to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The new regulations, which were announced by the Abu Dhabi Media Office, stipulate that:

* Thermal cameras must be installed, or hand-held infrared thermometer must be provided.

* Guests showing temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius or higher must be escorted to isolation rooms for further medical checks.

* Guests, staff, or contractor showing flu-like symptoms must be reported to the Department of Health (DoH) through the Estijaba service.

* Guests, staff, or contractors showing flu-like symptoms must be denied access.

* All staff must undergo COVID-19 testing before opening, and on a bi-weekly basis afterwards.

* All staff and contractors must undergo temperature checks at the start of their shift, and periodically throughout operating hours.

* Thorough cleaning and disinfection must be performed of all areas of the campsite, equipment, assets, vehicles, bikes, buggies and public areas.

* All common surfaces and areas with high-frequency touchpoints must be properly cleaned and disinfected frequently using products and methods recommended by the DoH

* Sand skiing and sandboarding equipment, horse and camel saddles, horseriding reins and falcon holders, must be cleaned and disinfected after every use.

* Handwashing facilities must be ensured for all staff members, contractors and visitors.

* The availability of hand sanitisers at different locations of the campsite, public areas, buffet counters, vehicles and entry and exit points, must be ensured.

Tourists enjoy a camel ride at a desert safari camp. The availability of hand sanitisers at different locations of the campsite must be ensured, the new guidelines stipulate. Image Credit: Supplied

* Smart payment machines must be sanitised before and after use.