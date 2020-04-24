Ghalia Mohammed Al Amoodi is finally back in Dubai. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: After 50 days of separation, a three-year old Emirati girl is now back in her parents’ arms in Dubai, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) announced on Friday.

Ghalia Mohammed Al Amoodi travelled from Dubai to Dammam with her grandmother at the beginning of March and her mother intended to follow two days later to visit the family, but the rapid developments amid the COVID-19 crisis prevented the mother from travelling to Dammam and from bringing her child back to the UAE, following the suspension of all flights to and from the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MoFAIC coordinated with the UAE Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and all relevant Saudi authorities to return the three-year-old Emirati girl to her parents in Dubai.

After a 50-day wait, the child returned to the UAE on Wednesday, following special arrangements made by the UAE government in coordination with the Saudi authorities to reunite the child with her parents.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has provided all the necessary facilitations and attention to ensure the return of my daughter and follow-up on her condition throughout her presence in Saudi Arabia and until her return to our homeland,” said Mohammed Al Amoodi, the girl’s father.