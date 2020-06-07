Al Razeen Complex can house 9,984 people who must stay in quarantine until they recover

Massive quarantine facility opens in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has set up a quarantine complex to accommodate nearly 10,000 patients, Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Sunday.

Al Razeen Complex, located on the outskirts of the capital city near Al Raha, has 2,784 rooms that have been set up to accommodated 9,984 patients.

The vast facility is spread out over multiple buildings. It will house patients who contract the coronavirus, allowing them to quarantine themselves until they have recovered completely and are no longer infectious.

Occupants will receive three meals a day, and be provided with necessary services and personal items. They can also receive treatment from on-site medical staff.

A video released online shows rooms furnished with beds, closets and tables. There are packs of bed linen, and packages of clothing and personal items provided in the rooms. Staff in full protective gear tend to resident patients, who are all themselves wearing face masks.

“Our thanks to the leaders for their support and to all entities involved – the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee, the security, the police –who are helping us to prepare this facility and receive patients in record time,” said Dr Faisal Al Kamali, vice president for facilities and infrastructure management at the complex.