Bhavini Patel says she has no words to express her feelings; plus watch Harshi's welcome

Bhavini with her daughter Harshi. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The wife of a 68-year-old Indian businessman, on the ventilator and battling for his life at a Dubai hospital in a suspected case of COVID-19, cannot thank the UAE enough for flying in their daughter from New York despite the odds.

Bhavini Patel, wife of Harikrishna Patel, a long-time resident of the UAE who runs a well-known rice business, told Gulf News that her husband was admitted to a private hospital on April 20 after he developed a bad throat and high fever.

Harkrishna Patel. Bhavini Patel, wife of Harikrishna Patel, a long-time resident of the UAE who runs a well-known rice business, told Gulf News that her husband was admitted to a private hospital on April 20 after he developed a bad throat and high fever. Image Credit: Supplied

“His condition subsequently deteriorated and although two initial tests for coronavirus came negative, he developed pneumonia and both his lungs are now infected,” she said, adding that he is a diabetic and has undergone a bypass heart surgery as well.

As she and her husband grappled with the situation, Patel said her daughter Harshi, who lived in New York with her husband Elvis Rodricks, had been trying to fly down to be with them, but with no success.

However in what was nothing short of a miracle, Harshi flew in to the UAE on Sunday night, with the intervention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bhavini told Gulf News on Monday morning, “I have no words to express my feelings. Thanks is not enough for the UAE Government for what they did for us, I salute all members of the UAE who helped my daughter to fly down to Dubai.”

Moved by the gesture, she said, “I love Dubai, my 42 years in Dubai have been amazing. I will stay here for the rest of my life.”

On her return, Harshi told WAM, “I am fortunate for the speedy response and sympathy of officials in the UAE.”

Harshi with her husband

She said she was surprised by a phone call that reassured her that she would receive help, adding that within 24 hours the procedures for facilitating her entry to the UAE from the US had begun, despite the suspension of flights, closure of borders and tightening of entry procedures around the worlds due to the pandemic.