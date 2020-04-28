Applicants are required to take prior appointment to help maintain social distancing

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The Indian mission’s consular services in Abu Dhabi will partially resume services from May 1, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi announced on its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Its attestation services have partially been resumed through IVS international (IVS Global Services, Abu Dhabi University building, 7th floor in Al Nahyan Camp Area, off Muroor Road).

The facility will be available at the centre from 9am to 12 noon on all working days.

Applicants are requested to send an advance email to IVS at ivsglobalabudhabi@gmail.com for an appointment so as to maintain appropriate social distancing at the centre.