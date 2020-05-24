Compliance rates rose from 73 to 99.5 per cent from week one to four

Picture for illustrative purposes: shop inspections Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection sector of Dubai Economy conducted 23,735 inspections since the reopening of markets at the beginning of Ramadan, during which 22,328 shops were found to be fully compliant with coronavirus precautionary guidelines.

From this number 122 shops were shut down, fines were issued to 64 for failure to comply to measures like wearing masks, gloves, maintaining social distancing and practicing business prohibited in the current phase of reopening. Warnings went out to 1,222 shops with the aim of enhancing awareness among the business community.

Inspections during the first of week of Ramadan revealed that 73 per cent of shops fully complied with precautionary guidelines while the second, third and fourth weeks showed improved compliance rates of 98 per cent, 99 per cent and 99.5 per cent, respectively.

The inspection campaign covered all open market areas and malls in Dubai, with 465 campaigns conducted across high street markets and 190 in malls.

Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO of CCCP, said, “The high compliance rate we witnessed among businesses during the inspections reflect the level of their awareness and responsibility as well as resilience in the face of the changes that have occurred in doing business in the emirate. We thank the private sector for their commitment and keenness to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“In this market re-opening phase, our daily inspections verified that commercial establishments complied to the precautionary guidelines against COVID-19, remained committed to the shutdown announced during the National Sterilisation Programme, and did not practise any prohibited activity.”

Lootah added: “Dubai Economy, through its inspections and the warnings, aims to educate the business community and consumers on the need to adhere to precautionary measures to ensure the supreme goal of ensuring safety and security for all members of the community in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.”