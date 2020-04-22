Ajman Police respond to Asian worker's tweet Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: Ajman Police reached out to an Asian worker after he took to Twitter to post a video of himself with COVID-19-like symptoms,claiming that he could not get immediate help.

Major Mohammad Bin Yafor Al Ghafli, Deputy Director of Criminal and Investigations Department at Ajman Police, said as soon as they came to know about the issue, the police followed the required procedures and reached the worker’s accommodation at Al Jurf industrial area. Paramdeics in an equipped ambulance and other healthcare professionals rushed to the accommodation. Required medical examinations were conducted and the man, it was found, tested negative for COVID-19.