Authorities have tested more than 388,000 for COVID-19 in last two weeks

A paramedic staff collects swab samples at a coronavirus drive-through screening center by Dubai Health Authority at Al Nasr Club in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: In an effort to limit the coronavirus outbreak, Abu Dhabi will now test residents for coronavirus at their homes.

An announcement today (June 17) by the emirate’s public health provider, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), said the screenings, which are part of the National Screening Programme for COVID-19, will be offered across a number of residential areas.

The aim is to provide residents with easy access to healthcare. As a result of this initiative, vulnerable residents and the elderly will not have to visit screening centres.

Testing will take place between 10am and 6pm.

As of Tuesday, June 16, Abu Dhabi had tested more than 388,000 people for COVID-19, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced yesterday (June 16). The screenings were undertaken in the two weeks since June 2, when movement restrictions first came into effect.

Yesterday, authorities extended the restrictions for another week. This means that entry into the emirate, and within its three regions of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah, still has to be approved via a movement permit from Abu Dhabi Police. However, for the first time in two weeks, those who wish to travel out of Abu Dhabi can do so without a permit.