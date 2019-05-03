Published by Graymatter, ‘The Indian Super 100 — Volume 3’, features 100 young and successful Indians in the region. It has a foreword by Shaikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE’s Minister of Tolerance, in which he acknowledges the contributions of all Indian expatriates to the development of the region. The book was pre-launched by Shaikh Nahayan and officially released by the Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul, the publishers said in a press release. After the first two volumes on the older generation of successful NRIs and women achievers, the third volume features the new generation of entrepreneurs and young professionals who reinforced the spirit of enterprise and adventure that the diaspora became famous for, stated publishers Biju Ninan and Linda Grönnevik Ninan.