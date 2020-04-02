Rajiv Warrier, CEO, Choithrams Image Credit: Supplied

Contactless delivery is not a new concept in the UAE. The country has always been an early adopter, and trendsetter, thanks to a proactive forward-thinking government.

With 100 per cent penetration of smartphones, 4G, e-commerce, apps, e-services, and digital kiosks everywhere, we are evolved. With the current situation, its evolution and adoption will be even faster and wider.

Although a segment of our customers prefer the traditional in-store shopping experience. Bringing the ‘full of goodness’ promise online, we provide our customers a seamless contactless delivery experience.

In the current scenario, we are encouraging our customers to comply with the directives of local authorities and request for contactless delivery. The response has been immense, and we are operating on full strength to fulfill the requests seven days a week.

We have been serving customers for 75 years globally, including 46 years in the UAE. We have the experience, expertise and local market knowledge to adapt swiftly.

As an essential services provider, we stand with the community and will walk the distance towards making every touchpoint in the Choithrams experience a safe zone.

We are taking a multi-pronged approach across operations. On the back end, we have a balanced supply chain of local and international suppliers. This ensures ample stock; we request customers not to stockpile and buy responsibly.

On health and safety, following the guidelines of local health authorities, we have responded immediately to ensure stringent sanitisation protocols are implemented within our fleet, delivery and customer-facing teams. On the front end, we have contactless delivery, so social distancing is maintained.

Our customers can buy online at Choithrams.com — the same range, quality and price. It saves time, is safe and they can order from the comfort of their home.

In the past few weeks, we have reached out to our online and social media communities with awareness messages mirroring the directives of the local authorities. Through regular email notifications, text alerts and informative video posts on social media, we have reached several million residents of the UAE to create impact. We will continue to deliver our promise of goodness, through our product range, through our services, through our impact on the society at large and through our lasting relationships of over 46 years in the business.