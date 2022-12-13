Dubai: The Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China, Hu Chunhua, visited on Tuesday the Museum of the Future in Dubai, where he was greeted by Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).
Belhoul welcomed the Chinese Vice Premier, along with his delegation, and gave them a tour highlight the museum’s efforts in creating a better future for humanity.
The delegation included Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the UAE; Guo Wei, Deputy Secretary-General of the Chinese State Council; and Wu Jianghao, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of China.
The tour was part of an official visit from China’s Hu Chunhua, who is in the UAE this week to strengthen relations between the two countries. On Sunday, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, received China’s Vice Premier at Qasr Al Watan.
China is a key partner of the UAE, and the two countries are seeking to further build cooperation to drive trade growth, enhance infrastructure, facilitate knowledge exchange, and leverage advanced technology.
Enhancing cooperation
During the tour at the Museum of the Future, Belhoul showcased the museum’s most prominent features, including its iconic design and unique experiences. He also shed light on its vital role in shaping the future and designing its ideas.
Also discussed during the visit was “enhancing cooperation in the areas of future foresight as well as facing challenges and finding solutions through developing innovative ideas,” according to a press release from the Museum of the Future.