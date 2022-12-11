Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, today received at Qasr Al Watan, Hu Chunhua, Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China, who is currently visiting the UAE.

Sheikh Mansour welcomed the Chinese Vice Premier and his accompanying delegation, stressing the keenness of the UAE’s wise leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to develop the historical relations between their countries.

He also said that he is looking forward to expanding UAE-China cooperation, through their comprehensive strategic partnership, which is built around their common goals of furthering stability and sustainable development and ensuring continued growth and prosperity for their peoples.

Sheikh Mansour praised the outcomes of the China-GCC Summit for Cooperation and Development and the Riyadh Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development, and went on to commend the vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping, to strengthen ties and promote relations with the countries of the region.

He then highlighted the importance of coordination between the two sides to enhance regional and global stability, drive the economy forward, support cultural cooperation initiatives, and contribute to the progress and prosperity of humanity.

Trade relations

Commenting on UAE-China trade relations, Sheikh Mansour said that the UAE, building on its status as a major trade partner of the People’s Republic of China in the region, seeks to extend bridges of cooperation between the government and private sectors in the two countries to pave the way for more initiatives that drive trade growth, enhance infrastructure, facilitate knowledge exchange, and leverage advanced technology, in line with the UAE leadership’s vision to boost its economy and achieve leadership in various sectors.

The meeting also discussed the economic and trade relations and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and China, ways to enhance their cooperation, and prospects for accelerating the establishment of partnerships in priority sectors.

The meeting was attended by Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.