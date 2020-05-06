Mia Meng Meng's pet dog Emily Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: A woman has been left devastated after her pet dog went missing in the massive fire that gutted a multi-storey residential tower in Sharjah’s Al Nahda neighbourhood last night.

Mia Meng Meng had temporarily left her Maltese pet, Emily, with a friend in the ill-fated Abbco Tower before relocating to Canada recently. She was supposed to fly the pet to Canada when flight restrictions were imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Emily was still in the building when it caught fire. Torn between hope and despair over her fate, Meng has made a desperate appeal to find her pet. “Our little dog was staying with a friend in the building in Sharjah that was on fire yesterday and now they cannot find her,” Meng posted on an animal and pet support Facebook group called Dogs in Dubai.

“She was a small white Maltese named Emily (3-kgs). We are hoping she got out, maybe someone took her out? But our friend has not seen her since. Maybe she’s with someone or in the streets. Please have look out for her,” she said in the post on Wednesday.