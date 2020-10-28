The obstacles will be arranged in the shape of ‘I Love Dubai’. The participants will first have to run 100 metres on the sand and then swim to reach the inflatable obstacles. Image Credit:

Dubai: The AquaFun Waterpark in JBR will on Saturday see 150 competitors take part in a brand new family event, the Aqua Challenge, said to be the first event of its kind in the Middle East.

Being organised by Dubai Sports Council in cooperation with ‘9714sports’, and sponsored by Pocari Sweat, the Aqua Challenge is an obstacle course. There will be a total of 35 inflatable obstacles spread across the 50,000 square feet AquaFun Waterpark, which is “largest inflatable aqua park in the world”. The obstacles will be arranged in the shape of ‘I Love Dubai’. The participants will first have to run 100 metres on the sand and then swim to reach the inflatable obstacles.

The event will start at 3pm in the evening and in adherence to safe distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols, no more than three people will be allowed to start in every wave, with a 60 second distance between every wave of participants. Social distancing rules will be followed at all times and there will be temperate check at entry points for all participants. Face masks are mandatory for all before getting on the obstacle racecourse. In case of any emergency, an isolation room is also provided. Life jackets will be provided to the participants, but they will need to bring their own towel and a change of clothes.

Podium finishers will receive prizes in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council. Amal Al Muhairi, founder of 9714 sports, a member of Mohammad Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises, said: “We are really pleased to partner with Dubai Sports Council in organising the Aqua Challenge, which is the first event of its kind in the Middle East, and gives participants a great experience of challenging themselves on hurdles and obstacles in the middle of the sea. We thank Dubai Sports Council for their active support of community sports in particular and Dubai’s sports sector in general.”

She added: “The safety of the participants remains our top priority, and the event will be held within the framework of the health and safety guidelines set by relevant authorities. To the participants, we can promise the challenge will be a unique and absolutely amazing experience, and they will enjoy the wonderful atmosphere on one of the most beautiful beaches in Dubai, which overlooks the staggering 210-metre Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest Ferris wheel.”