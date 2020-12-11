Dubai: Daily flights between Dubai and Manila will resume on Monday (December 14), Philippine budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) has announced.
CEB also announced offering a Dh1 base fare for a one-way Dubai-Manila flight. The seat sale is until December 12 and travel period is from August 1 to November 2021. Base fare is the ticket price before fees, taxes and any surcharges are added.
Cebu Pacific said the increase in flight frequency is part of its ‘Juan Love’ campaign “to help create sustainable Philippine tourism under the new normal.” The budget airline added it has adopted “a string of multilayered safety initiatives to boost travel confidence.”
“Since the reopening of the international borders, Cebu Pacific has been continuously increasing its flights between Dubai and Manila — from once a week in July to twice a week in August, and then to four times a week in October. This new development is a result of the growing demand for both passenger and cargo flights in and out Dubai while staying committed to providing affordable air transport services for everyone,” Cebu Pacific said in a statement sent to Gulf News.
Traze App for COVID-19
Meanwhile, the Philippine Department of Transportation (DOTr) has recently launched a unified contact tracing app for the aviation industry and all other transport sectors. This requires people transiting through all airports in the Philippines to register in the app called ‘Traze’, and scan QR codes at designated areas in the airports.
Cebu Pacific said the app will result in a more efficient tracing initiative. The airline noted a number of tourist destinations in the Philippines strictly require negative RT-PCR test results before entry. For a list of travel requirements, testing options, flexibility options, and frequently asked questions, passengers are encouraged to visit the Cebu Pacific website.