Dubai: Authorities are warning football fans to strictly follow security regulations in stadiums when attending the Asian Cup matches – or else be denied entry.
Ahead of Thursday’s three football games, which will see India play against UAE at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, authorities are cautioning visitors about the dos and don’ts.
Organised by the Asian Football Confederation, the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 will see the UAE hosting the biggest ever Asian Football Championship, taking place over 28 days, with 51 matches, 24 national teams, eight stadiums and four cities across the UAE.
Under the themes "UAE Home of Football" and "Bringing Asia Together", this edition of the world's second longest running men's football competition in the world represents the second time the UAE has played host, since its initial role back in 1996.
With scores of football fans expected to fill up the sports stadium over the next few weeks, Sharjah Police has warned residents that it is illegal to carry sticks, bottles, cans, weapons and sharp materials, fireworks, lasers, perfumes, electronic and regular cigarettes inside the international stadiums during tournaments.
“The committee also bans the use of loudspeakers and horns, except with official permission, batteries and cameras, in addition to smoking, eating and drinking inside the stadium,” it said.
Sharjah Police, who is one of the stakeholders of the security committee, said that the move comes as part of the emirate’s keenness to provide the highest standards of safety and to achieve excellence and creativity in all aspects of international tournaments that are held in the country.