India’s star man Sunil Chhetri scored a double in the morale-boosting victory and with that, overtaken Argentine genius Lionel Messi in the active international goalscorers’ list. The Bengaluru FC forward now has 67 goals against his name, two more than Messi and only behind Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo who has netted 85 times for his country. Anirudh Tapa and Jeje Lalpekhlua also got into the scoring act while for Thailand, the consolation goal came from their captain Teerasil Dangda. At half-time, both teams were tied 1-1.