Woman’s refusal to return gifts is said to have prompted the move

A Dubai man who sought revenge from his ex-fiancé because she refused to return his gifts, vandalise her family's car by poring chemicals on the cars, an official said on Saturday. Image Credit:

Dubai: A Dubai man who sought revenge against his ex-fiancé because she refused to return his gifts vandalised her family’s cars by pouring chemicals on the vehicles, an official said on Saturday.

Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Bin Suroor, director of Bur Dubai police station, said they received a report about three vehicles parked in front of a residence in Al Quoz area being damaged.

“A woman and her four daughters were living in the house and the house’s survellance camera showed a group of masked men coming on motor-bikes following which one of them poured chemicals on the vehicles and escaped,” Brig Bin Suroor said.

A Dubai man who sought revenge from his ex-fiancé because she refused to return his gifts, vandalise her family's car by poring chemicals on the cars, an official said on Saturday.

Police identified the suspect after they noticed that he was wearing a branded shirt when he was damaging the three cars.

With the use of latest technology, security cameras identified the suspect walking in a public place wearing the same clothes.

“Our advanced policing technology identified the suspect from his branded shirt. We arrested him and his two other friends.”

Brig Bin Suroor said the suspect admitted to damaging the three cars with the assistance of his two friends.

“He claimed that he wanted to take revenge on the girl (one of the the four daughters of the woman living in the house) after they broke-up. He said that she refused to return the gifts he had given to her in the past,” Brig Bin Suroor added.

Dubai Police said the suspect went into a rage when his ex-fiancé told him she owed him nothing.