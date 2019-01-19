Dubai: Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower in Dubai, on Friday displayed a light show featuring the upcoming Sharjah Light Festival 2019. The display was a show of support to the efforts of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) and an opportunity to promote the coming festival. The festival will be held for the ninth consecutive year, from February 6 to 16, with images projected onto iconic building’s facades using innovative light technology and accompanied by specially composed music. During its 11-day run, the festival is expected to attract over a million visitors to more than a dozen locations across the emirate. Free shows will be held from 6pm to 11pm and go on until midnight on weekends.