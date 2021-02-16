Sharjah: A five-year-old Iraqi boy died after he got stuck in the gate of his family’s house in Wasit area of Sharjah while he was playing on Monday afternoon, Sharjah Police said.
The police operation room received a call from the police at the hospital at around 3.30pm, saying a boy was brought dead to the Emergency of Al Qassimi Hospital after he was stuck in the metal gate of their house. The boy, identified as M.Y.K, was playing near the gate when he accidentally got stuck in it.
The family immediately called the National Ambulance and rushed him to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Wasit police said an investigation is underway.
The body has been transferred to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy.
Sharjah Police, meanwhile, has called upon parents to keep an eye on their children and stay vigilant to avoid such tragedies.