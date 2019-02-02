On the contrary, his talent has earned him much recognition at the bank. “My seniors and colleagues are very supportive of what I do. Our bank, which launched a campaign to encourage employees to lead fuller lives, sought entries to showcase the interests they pursued outside work. When I sent in my entry, it was selected from over 400 submissions in the region. A team from London specially flew down to make a video of what I do. It was a great feeling and I am so thankful,” said Budhabhatti, who is married and has a four-year-old son.