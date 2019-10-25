SHARJAH Robin Sharma, leadership guru and author of ‘The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari’, who is helping people upgrade their lives with‘The 5AM Club’, will be among the top literary personalities at the upcoming Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2019. Unveiling its 38th edition, the book fair will take place at the Sharjah Expo Centre from October 30 to November 9. Sharma will be talking about his most recent bestseller ‘The 5 am Club: Own Your Morning. Elevate Your Life’, among other topics on November 9. Much to the delight of his massive fanbase, Sharma will be sharing insights on greater creativity, productivity, happiness and impact on the world around us. Sharma’s 13 books have topped bestseller lists, sold more than 15 million copies across 96 countries and his social media posts reach over 600 million people a year.