The picture was supplied to the newspaper by the Emirates News Agency (WAM) – the UAE’s official service. The name of the woman seen in the photograph was not provided, and we did not have time to confirm as it was very close to publishing deadline. We would like to clarify that it was not an oversight. She is María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, the current President of the United Nations General Assembly, who was a speaker at one of the sessions of the World Government Summit.