Question: I am a Muslim woman married to a Muslim man. Four months ago, my husband divorced me in front of witnesses, but the divorce was not proven before the court. Since then, I have been separated from my husband. My question is: was it a final divorce, and can I now marry another man? Please advise

Answer: If your husband divorced you in front of witnesses, you have to file a personal status case in front of the court to get the divorce certificate in order to be able to marry another man. You need such a certificate or else the court will not conclude the marriage between you and the other man. You may request the testimony of the witnesses in front of whom your husband divorced you. The court will ask your husband whether or not the divorce happened, whether the divorce was for the first, second or third time, whether he returned to you within ‘idda’ [waiting period] or not, etc.