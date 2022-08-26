Overtime work

Regarding overtime, it is calculated as per Article 19 of the law as follows:

a. If the work conditions necessitate that the worker works for more than the normal working hours, the excess period shall represent overtime, for which the worker shall receive a wage equal to the wage corresponding to the normal working hours, which is calculated according to the basic wage plus an increase of not less than (25 %) twenty-five per cent of that wage.

b. If the work conditions require that the worker works overtime between 10pm and 4am, the worker shall be entitled, regarding the overtime, to receive the wage prescribed for the normal working hours calculated according to the basic wage plus an increase of not less than (50%) fifty per cent of that wage. The workers working based on shifts shall be excluded from this clause.

c. If the circumstances require that the worker works on the weekend specified in the employment contract or work regulation, he shall be compensated with another day off or he shall be paid the wage of that day according to the wage established for normal working days, plus an increase of not less than (50%) fifty percent of the basic wage for that day.

