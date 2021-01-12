RTA's initiatives in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility has not only helped people in UAE, but in many other parts of the world as well. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A total of 2,152,214 people have benefitted from various corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives rolled out by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai last year.

“The number of beneficiaries reflects our commitment to carry out our social, humanitarian and charitable commitments to community members in need everywhere,” the RTA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, noted that RTA’s humanitarian efforts were driven by inherent ethical and corporate values. Al Mehrizi enumerated: “The RTA’s role in supporting the community was clearly illustrated during the COVID-19 pandemic where around 2,010,350 riders benefited from its initiatives. Supported by 22 volunteers from the RTA, volunteers distributed 180,000 posters about precautionary measures to all public transport means. Moreover, 10,000 face masks were provided to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) for distribution to medical personnel who were the first line of defence in recognition of their heroic efforts in tackling the virus.”

She further said: “The RTA is keen to make an effective response to our government’s directives to lend support and aid to persons in need, regardless of race, belief or geographical locations. Around 200 students benefited from the Home Education Environment initiative. RTA supported fixed-income groups by providing desks, seats and shelves for school books as well as writing boards, sports equipment, drawing tools and educative posters as part of efforts to emulate the school environment in the home-learning process. It also retrofitted 150 computers and electronic equipment for handing over to Dubai Cares Foundation for distribution to overseas students in need,” she added.

Generous contribution to the community

According to Al Mehrizi, the RTA donated Dh6 million to Dr Magdi Yaqoob Hospital as part of the celebrations of ‘Hope Makers’ in February last year. The new facility will treat thousands of cardio patients from Egypt and neighbouring countries.

The RTA celebrated the International Workers Day by distributing 150 nol cards to frontline workers during Ramadan and also distributed goodies to 500 orphans during Eid Al-Adha. The recent edition of ‘Meals on Wheels’ also distributed 13,500 iftar meals to staff at Latifa Hospital, Rashid Hospital and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services. Ramadan supplies were also given to 200 taxi drivers, while the RTA Women’s Committee distributed Ramadan supplies, along with prepaid nol cards, to 210 female taxi drivers. Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) also distributed 4,800 daily iftars at worker accommodations in Muhaisna, Al Quoz and Jebel Ali.

Support to national initiatives

Al Mehrizi added: “The RTA always seeks to play an active role in initiatives and events held in Dubai or the UAE. It supported the 10 Million Meals campaign of Shaikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Food Bank and wife of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.”

The RTA deployed 30 taxis to deliver 20,000 Ramadan supplies to individuals, in collaboration with the International Charity Organisation and Al Futtaim Company. It also took part in celebrations of Zayed Humanitarian Day by distributing 200 nol cards to senior citizens.

“The RTA’s extensive support also covered cultural and knowledge activities through supporting Emirates Airline Festival of Literature by ferrying guests and visitors to the Festival. About 3,500 participants benefited from this initiative. It also supported ‘Read with RTA’ app by providing 600 online audiobooks and articles to promote the culture of reading among public transport riders, who just need to scan QR codes in their transit means. RTA also assisted in the field of licensing by granting free driving licences to 25 unprivileged persons, in conjunction with the Emirates Driving Institute and with support from Bait Al Khair Society, which had nominated the beneficiaries,” Al Mehrizi added.

Support for the world

The RTA Charity Foundation also supported several friendly and sister countries. In Egypt, nine tuk-tuks, a popular mobility means, were provided to nine families supporting 60 persons. The RTA also built two classrooms benefiting 80 students every month.

In Tanzania, the RTA provided a school bus and 25 bikes. In Uganda, the RTA donated a school bus and 25 bikes, while two buses were donated in Thailand. The RTA also provided full support to the Water Hope initiative by drilling ten wells in ten countries.

