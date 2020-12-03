Abu Dhabi: On Thursday, Abu Dhabi-based Inclusive launched its web app to offer an online portal to engage people of determination from home.
Thursday is also UN International Day of people of determination 2020 theme to Build Back Better in a post-COVID world.
The app provides two key features: an accessible event listing from UAE and across the world and an accessible job listing from the UAE, where people of determination can find jobs that offer accessibility accommodations. The Abu Dhabi-born start-up provides end-to-end recruitment services to companies of any scale that aim to build a more inclusive workforce.
People of determination can sign up for the app as users. Any parents, family members, and community members who aim to facilitate people of determination can also sign up. Through its online accessible event listing feature, Inclusive LTD has filtered and published over 400 accessible events beneficial for people of determination. The events are regularly listed on the platform and include online creative expression sessions, educational sessions, upskilling workshops and wellness sessions that engage everyone from their home’s safety, including people of determination.
Throughout the pandemic, Inclusive has worked with people of determination to provide them with 1-to-1 CV Clinics and upskilling workshops to prepare for job applications. “At any time, we match 20 to 50 user profiles of people of determination, of all abilities, expats, residents, and Emiratis, based in the UAE, to available job opportunities or remote jobs that offer accessibility accommodations,” said Esha Khurshid, Director at Inclusive Platform.
2. Identify the accessibility of the positions (visual-friendly, hearing-friendly, mobility-friendly, and more) with an Inclusive Team member.
3. List the career opportunity on the platform/web-app and start receiving profiles that match the opportunity. Organizations can also create their profiles on the app and utilise the Home page called the “Impact Board” that features the latest news and updates on inclusion and accessibility from across the world.
“Over time, we saw many cases where people of determination have not been recruited for a long time due to any barriers, and do not know where to find a job. We are asking the senior decision-makers in organisations to welcome people of determination in their teams equally in fresh hiring cycles,” said Khurshid.