Employers can publish their accessible job listing with the app through these steps:

1. Contact join@inclusive.ae with your interest to list an accessible job.

2. Identify the accessibility of the positions (visual-friendly, hearing-friendly, mobility-friendly, and more) with an Inclusive Team member.

3. List the career opportunity on the platform/web-app and start receiving profiles that match the opportunity. Organizations can also create their profiles on the app and utilise the Home page called the “Impact Board” that features the latest news and updates on inclusion and accessibility from across the world.